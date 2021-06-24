Kyle Wright struggles as Braves fall to Mets

After a so-so debut with the big league club, Kyle Muller is headed back to Gwinnett. Muller gave up four hits and two earned runs over an inning last night, albeit to one of the best offenses in all of baseball. He made some nice pitches, but it’s clear he wasn’t ready yet. I think Braves fans will see him again fairly soon. Jacob Webb has had a rough 2021, but it appears he will be replacing Muller in the bullpen after Tucker Davidson hit the 10-day IL. Webb has allowed 15 runs (10 of them earned) and 24 hits over 16 innings pitched in 2021. On a more positive note, he hasn’t walked many batters, only issuing six free passes. His 1.875 WHIP is ugly, but his 4.79 FIP indicates he was the victim of a little bad luck this season. Webb has been pretty good in Gwinnett in 2021, pitching 5.2 innings while only allowing two hits, two runs, and posting a 0.882 WHIP. Hopefully, the Braves get more of that Webb in the majors because their bullpen badly needs the support.