Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockton, IL

Company defends use of toxic chemicals to fight plant fire

walls102.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA company whose northern Illinois chemical plant was heavily damaged in a fire last week is defending its use of firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals. A team hired by Lubrizol Inc. used foam containing PFAS compounds June 15 at the Chemtool plant near Rockton. The team switched to another foam without the chemicals on orders of the fire chief. Lubrizol said Wednesday the foam with PFAS had been used for a short time to get the fire under control. It says the foam was vacuumed up and stored for proper disposal. PFAS chemicals have been linked to numerous health problems including cancer and damage to organs including the liver, kidneys and thyroid gland.

www.walls102.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Rockton, IL
Rockton, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Chemical Plant#Kidneys#Firefighting Foam#Lubrizol Inc#Pfas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...