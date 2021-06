It was virtual reality du the next big thing in 2016, when the original Oculus Rift and HTC Vive were launched. It was the technology of the time. Or so we thought. As a result, VR was still too expensive and perhaps too foreign to take over the gaming world that Oculus and HTC had hoped for. But it’s a lot of fun. Today, there are many more games and more headphones to choose from. Choosing the right one is important, but you have to keep in mind that almost all VR games are cross-platform, so your real choice is not between Oculus or Vive, but rather bound or wireless.