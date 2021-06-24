Cancel
Novel Approach: 'Lizzie & Dante' promises tears and laughter

By TinaMarie Craven
Connecticut Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.”— Sarah Dessen. We all know we’re going to die. Death is inevitable. Really the question is whether we’re going to get snuffed out by old age, disease or a rogue hotdog cart. Given that death is one of the few things guaranteed in this life, when we know we’re on a ticking clock: how does that change how we live? Our latest read transports us to Italy and poses questions about how we should love when the grim reaper is breathing down our necks.

www.ctpost.com
