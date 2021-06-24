Chicago confirms 1st Black woman as city fire commissioner

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago has its first Black female fire commissioner. Annette Nance-Holt was confirmed to the post by the City Council on Wednesday. She previously was first deputy commissioner. She will replace Richard Ford, who retired earlier this year. When she appointed Nance-Holt acting fire commissioner, Mayor Lori Lightfoot noted she had more than three decades of proven leadership and a passion for public service. Nance-Holt first gained public notice when her 16-year-old son, Blair Holt, was shot to death in 2007 on a city bus shielding a classmate from gunfire. She went on to establish the nonprofit Purpose Over Pain, which helps parents who have lost children to gun violence.