Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) have returned with a brand new song, “Fading Away,” despite announcing in 2016 that they were putting an end to the project. What’s more, they are working on a new album for Italians Do It Better and Johnny Jewel, co-founder of that label and a member of various bands including Chromatics, is mixing the album with Agebjörn. “Fading Away” definitely bears Jewel’s imprint on the sound. Listen to it below.