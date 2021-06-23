Cancel
Louisiana State

Louisiana Considered: Fighting For Insurance Reform, Venues And Restaurants Continue Recovering From The Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleReal Reform Louisiana Executive Director Eric Holl joins us to discuss his nonprofit organization’s recent attempt to draw attention to the need for insurance reform in Louisiana - by delivering tiki torches to the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s office in Baton Rouge because auto insurance rates have yet to decline as a result of the tort reform legislation last year.

