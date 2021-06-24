How well do you think Super Mario 64 holds up?
Brace yourself: Super Mario 64 is now twenty-five years old. As the most notable early 3D platformer, the game wowed millions of young gamers with its bright, colorful, and expansive 3D worlds. Nowadays, though, the game is a little more divisive, with many feeling that the game’s controls and scope have aged far too poorly compared to modern video games. Others, meanwhile, hold that the game is every bit as good as we always thought. Where do you fall in this debate? How well (or how poorly) has Super Mario 64 aged?www.nintendoenthusiast.com