Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How well do you think Super Mario 64 holds up?

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrace yourself: Super Mario 64 is now twenty-five years old. As the most notable early 3D platformer, the game wowed millions of young gamers with its bright, colorful, and expansive 3D worlds. Nowadays, though, the game is a little more divisive, with many feeling that the game’s controls and scope have aged far too poorly compared to modern video games. Others, meanwhile, hold that the game is every bit as good as we always thought. Where do you fall in this debate? How well (or how poorly) has Super Mario 64 aged?

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brace#Super Mario 3d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Mario
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesIGN

Heads Up: The Super Mario Nintendo Game & Watch Is on Sale Now

Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct and Treehouse Live presentations are later today, and it coincides with Nintendo's big E3-adjacent sales event. We're already seeing deals go live ahead of the Nintendo Direct, and one of my favorite new consoles of the last year is marked down for the first time, well, ever.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

Try Out ‘Super Mario World’ in Widescreen While You Still Can

Few classic video games brought more delight to gamers than Super Mario World. Playing it today is still fun, but the black bars that fill the void on modern flatscreens kinda suck; thankfully someone created an expanded widescreen version that looks great!. The Super Mario World Widescreen patch horizontally extends...
NFLNintendo Life

Round Up: The Mario Golf: Super Rush Reviews Are In

Mario Golf: Super Rush is launching on Nintendo Switch in less than 24 hours, bringing Mushroom Kingdom-flavoured golfing action to the console for the first time. The Mario Golf series has a large and dedicated fanbase, but is this latest entry up to par?. Reviews for the game have now...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to special dash and what it does in Mario Golf: Super Rush

In most games of golf, there is not really a speed element to the game. It is very slow-moving, and everything is moved at the pace of the golfers. Mario Golf: Super Rush looks to change up that with its new mode called Speed Golf. It essentially takes the normal golfing mode in the game and turns it into a racing game.
Video Gamesfbtb.net

Super Mario Game&Watch On Sale, Zelda Version Up For Pre-order

The Super Mario Game&Watch system is a nice little handheld. It has the original Super Mario Bros. game in a compact Game&Watch form factor. The clock has been redone with Mario animations, and the Ball game has been upgraded to feature Mario’s face in an LCD style. Normally $49.99, it’s currently on sale for 20% off for just $39.99 at Best Buy. I’m fairly certain this has been discontinued and available inventory is depleting. It’s sold out at Amazon and Walmart. Target still has some but at full price. Best Buy’s price is a pretty good deal and I’d grab one if I were you before they are gone. I mention this because the The Legend of Zelda Game&Watch looks to be another fine addition to the line.
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

You think I should do "Forge"?

I felt like modding "Minecraft" and I don't think that "Forge" is the way to go. What the "Forge Documentation" says to create an item is to "by instantiating the Item class with an Item$Properties object. This Item$Properties object can be made via the constructor and customized by calling its methods".
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play with friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush

One of the best things about spinoff Mario games is that they usually have multiplayer worked into them that is fun and brings a breath of competitiveness to the mix. Mario Golf and the other Mario sports games have always welcomed multiplayer games to the mix because it made the most sense. If you are getting tired of playing alone and want to challenge your friends in Speed Golf, here is how you can play online with your friends in Mario Golf: Super Rush.
Video Gamesotakuusamagazine.com

Super Mario Is Here with Goods To Help You Enjoy Your Summer

If the Mario themed yukata and boxer briefs aren’t enough for you, Nintendo has rolled out a whole summery selection of Mario products. They have more Mario themed fans to keep you cool, and stainless steel drink bottles with Mario on the side and Lakitu on the strap. If you need help carrying things around, there’s a neck pouch with Mario, a punching block and a mushroom on it.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush: How to Level Up Your Mii Stats

In this guide, we’ll be running you through how to level up your Mii in Mario Golf: Super Rush. Alongside the cast of characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, players will be able to bring their own Mii characters into Mario Golf: Super Rush which they can level up to make them a master of the course.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush: How to Use Motion Controls

Mario Golf: Super Rush motion controls allows players to hold their Joy-Con like a golf club and swing it to hit the ball. While motion controls are rather divisive, the accuracy of the Switch’s mini controllers makes using them in Super Rush pretty fun. Here’s how to use motion controls in Mario Golf: Super Rush.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush: How to change AI difficulty settings

Players are struggling to discover how to change AI difficulty in Mario Golf: Super Rush, the latest game in Nintendo’s golf series. There doesn’t seem to be any immediately obvious way to adjust Mario Golf: Super Rush difficulty settings for AI opponents, at least, not as easily as it can be done in the Super Smash Bros games. Is there a way to increase or decrease AI difficulty in Mario Golf: Super Rush? Let’s have a look.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush: How to unlock new courses and are there secret maps?

It’s not immediately obvious how to unlock new courses in Mario Golf: Super Rush, the latest game in Nintendo’s long-running golf series. At first, it seems that playing the Mario Golf: Super Rush adventure courses is the only way to unlock them in multiplayer, but is that the case? More importantly, are there any Mario Golf: Super Rush secret maps or hidden courses for players to discover? Let’s take a look.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Random: Super Mario Sunshine’s FLUDD Shows Up In The New Mario Golf Game

F.L.U.D.D. might not be a household name, but if you’re a longtime Mario fan, you’ve likely heard about this nifty device before. It first appeared in the 2002 GameCube release Super Mario Sunshine and is an incredibly important tool for Mario throughout his adventure – a bit like the Poltergust 3000 in the Luigi’s Mansion series. You might have even gone hands-on with F.L.U.D.D. when Nintendo re-released Sunshine in the Super Mario 3D All-Stars anniversary collection last year.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Mario Golf: Super Rush spices up regular golf in new commercial

Mario Golf: Super Rush isn’t quite the golf that your parents and grandparents remember. Nintendo emphasizes that in its newly released commercial, embedded below, where two boys explain to their father that while Mario Golf: Super Rush might look like plain old boring golf, it adds a few bells and whistles to set the two apart. Give the commercial a watch below for a fun little thirty-second fly-by of the game’s distinctive take on golf.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Mario Golf Super Rush: How to Scan Terrain & Check Range & Elevation

The distance to the hole, elevation and topography of the ground are all very important factors you’ll need to consider when playing Mario Golf: Super Rush. Unlevel ground will have your ball veering off in a direction you may not have anticipated, so it’s best to scan the terrain before you swing. Here’s how to scan terrain in Mario Golf: Super Rush so you can land the perfect shot.