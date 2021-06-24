Cancel
Cars

Rental car deal may be bogus

News Enterprise
 5 days ago

A rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket and scammers have found a clever way to cash in. The Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They reportedly claim to be able to get you a deal on your rental,...

www.thenewsenterprise.com
#Prepaid Debit Cards#Rental Car#Gift Cards#Pin#Bbb Scam Tracker##Bbb Org Avoidscams
Cars
Credit Cards
EconomyNews4Jax.com

Hot rental car market is ripe for scams, FTC warns

The weather is getting warmer, and you might be itching to travel again. The mountains, the beach, and the trails are calling you — and everyone else. At least that’s what it feels like when you start looking into renting a car. With rental car availability at an all-time low,...
CarsHerald-Dispatch

Better Business Bureau: Is your rental car deal too good to be true?

A rental car shortage is causing prices to skyrocket, and scammers have found a clever way to cash in. BBB Scam Tracker is receiving reports of con artists impersonating rental car company representatives. They claim to be able to get you a deal on your rental, but it’s really a way to trick you into paying hundreds of dollars for a car that doesn’t exist.
Travelroundtheworldmagazine.com

How To Keep Car Rental Costs Low This Summer

During the holidays, people tend to rush to car rental services and choose one of the many discount plans advertised. What few people understand is that many unscrupulous rental companies are likely to add on fees with their rental services. This information is often found too late and most people...
Public SafetyPosted by
FloridaDaily

Nikki Fried, FTC Warn Floridians of Rental Car Scams

This week, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) and Commissioner Nikki Fried joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to warn consumers of scammers posing as rental car companies to steal from unsuspecting customers. “As vaccinations increase and the country is opening back up, Floridians are ramping up...
Houston, TXfox26houston.com

Fake car rental sites scamming travelers; how to avoid them

HOUSTON - Scammers are taking advantage of the rental car shortage to rip you off. The Better Business Bureau warns it's a scam that's costing travelers hundreds of dollars and leaving them in the lurch. Here's how it works: You go online looking at legitimate travel websites, or searching for...
Carswpdh.com

The Latest Scam Has to Do With Rental Cars on Your Vacation

You don't answer your phone, do you? You know that if you don't recognize the phone number that there is a solid chance that it is a scam. Wait, let me guess, has your warranty on your car expired? Has your Social Security Number been frozen? Are you being offered a new credit card with a prime rate? I got this last one three times in two days. I block the number. They change the number. The only reason I even answer the phone without knowing who it is is because I am trying to get quotes for work I need done around the house, so needing it done, I really have to answer the phone.
Carsatoallinks.com

Cheap Car Rental Service

We are providing one of the best car rental services in Lahore Lahore you just need to call us and get the car on your doorstep. They are providing every type of car Suvis Regular Cars and Luxury cars on rent in Lahore. The car will be completely cleaned and sanitized, Driver will be completely friendly. Orange rent a car is one of the best car rental service providers on the list of car rentals in Lahore, You Guys Just need to give them a call and get the car on your doorstep, there will be not any hidden charges and the price will be cheaper and reasonable then other car rental services, no unnecessary documentation required so if you are looking or planning to make a trip or tour outside of Lahore then just pack your bags and give them a call. And reached your destination with safety and in a comfortable environment best for female customers and family in the sense of safety.
TravelWALA-TV FOX10

Car rental prices skyrocket

Car rental prices are skyrocketing and they could double by August. The average cost of a daily rental car is almost $64. Prices are continuing to trend upward, and the cost could be above $100 by August. Rental car company Avis reported the median price of a daily car rental...
Retailam-online.com

Bogus online car retailer scams buyers out of thousands

Car buyers have been warned to be on their guard as Trading Standards track a bogus online retailer demanding full payment to secure next day delivery of vehicles which never arrive. Consumers in and around Hereford have been caught out by the scam after handing the bogus company, CAR MARKET...
CarsMotley Fool

7 Tips to Save Money on a Car Rental for Your Summer Vacation

You may be able to save on the cost of your next car rental. Follow these tips!. By now, you may have heard about the high costs of car rentals. In 2020, many companies sold off their vehicles due to lack of demand because of the pandemic. Now that more people are vaccinated, more people are taking trips. This increased demand has led to sky-high prices for rental vehicles.
Public SafetySeattle Times

That cheap car rental may be a fraud. Here’s how to avoid getting scammed.

The surge in leisure travel as pandemic restrictions lift and a tight supply of rental cars have brought out the criminals this summer, consumer watchdogs say. The Federal Trade Commission as well as consumer groups and rental companies are warning travelers about schemes that lure them into booking phony reservations through fake customer service numbers and websites.
Richmond, VANBC12

Rental car rates, demand soar in summer months

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re looking to rent a car for any upcoming road trips, book now. That’s AAA’s advice as rental costs spike alongside demand. The association has been warning drivers to expect more drivers on the roads this summer. If you want to be one of the...
Trafficautoslash.com

How Much Car Rental Supplemental Liability Insurance Do You Need?

One of the most stressful things about renting a car is understanding what all the different kinds of insurance cover. You may wonder if you need the rental car company’s supplemental liability insurance (SLI). Here’s everything you need to know about this insurance option. What is Supplemental Liability Insurance (SLI)...
CarsSan Francisco Examiner

Things to know when purchasing rental car insurance

Today’s question comes from Wesley in Portola: With COVID-19 still limiting international travel options, it looks like our family will be traveling domestically this summer. How does rental car insurance work?. Dear Wesley: This is a great question. At the beginning of the pandemic when travel halted, rental car companies...
Credits & LoansTime

These Are the Best Credit Cards With No Credit Check

One factor matters above all others in determining what type of credit card you can get approved for: your credit score. For example, to get approved for the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you’ll need a good to excellent credit score, ranging from 670 to 850. But what happens if...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

You Can Get Your Stimulus Check This Week If You Haven’t Yet!

With the IRS still working towards delivering your stimulus check, you might get yours within this week. The IRS has been now working on delivering the new round of stimulus checks. The 3rd stimulus checks will be delivered to the eligible people across America. The tax agency has a new schedule, they will be posting updates regarding stimulus checks every week.
POTUSCBS News

IRS now sending millions more additional stimulus checks

The IRS said it is continuing to distribute federal stimulus checks to eligible Americans, with another 2.3 million payments issued last week. Some of those payments include "plus-up" adjustments for people who received less money than they were entitled to in earlier checks. The latest round of payments is part...