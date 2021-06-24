Cancel
Mansfield, MA

Things to do in the Attleboro area and beyond

Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour veteran Mass Music & Arts Society actors will take to the outdoor stage for a performance of the off-Broadway show “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, behind the MMAS theater at 888 South Main St. in Mansfield. Written by Nora and Delia Ephron, the play is a series of humorous monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and memory. The shows will be fundraisers for MMAS and feature readings by veteran actors, from left, Cindy McCarron and Michelle Monti of Mansfield, Alice Springer of Sharon, and Judi Burns-Kotta of Mansfield. It’s being directed by Linda Strano, of Wrentham. Tickets are $25 and are available at bit.ly/mmas21loveloss.

