A former Chautauqua County legislator who served several years on the lawmaking body passed away last Thursday. Thomas Harte of Lakewood was 92. He served on the Chautauqua County Legislature from 1980 to 1991, including two years as chairman. County Executive P.J. Wendel says he first met Harte in his youth. He later got to know him more when he became a county legislator in his district in Lakewood. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning.