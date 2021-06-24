Cancel
Tennis

'Novak Djokovic is doing something that nobody...', says ATP player

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
The first break of the match was seen in game 12, when Brkic and Cacic realized their second set point to win a tight first match. After losing the first set, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gómez-Herrera started the second with a break. Djokovic and Gomez-Herrera failed to convert a break...

ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

Rafael Nadal
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic
French Open
Tennis
Spain
Madrid, Spain
Sports
Tennisdailymagazine.news

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic: Bios of sport's Serbian superstars

Will Novak Djokovic smash Roger Federer's and Rafael Nadal's record for Grand Slams?. (Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports) After his 2021 French Open title-winning victory Saturday over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic seems poised to topple Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (each has 20) as tennis's all-time Grand Slam winner. Seems like it's one of those sports statistics when it's: not if, but when. Meanwhile, his fellow Serbian, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, was recently named the 2021 NBA MVP. Here are the details on the sports world's two biggest Jokers, Serbia legends and their huge accomplishments in 2021.
Tennisoverpassesforamerica.com

For Novak Djokovic, Two Down and Two, Maybe Three, to Go

PARIS — With his 19th profession Grand Slam singles title in hand, Novak Djokovic is chasing extra tennis milestones unreservedly. No complexes. No taking part in it cool. “I’ve achieved some things that a lot of people thought it would not be possible for me to achieve,” he stated Sunday after successful his second French Open.
Tennisscoopcube.com

Blagnac: at Roland-Garros, Lou, 13, for the world No. 1, Novak Djokovic

Lou Lambert-Agosti, 13, just missed three weeks of class. But nobody takes it against him. This hope of the BTC (Blagnac Tennis Club) is located in the “Adapted Hours” department within Le Ferradou High School, under the direction of Philippe Belou, the new President of the Occitania Tennis League. For the second year in a row she was one of the 280 ball collectors of the Roland Garros tournament, for the qualification and then the final draw. “The choice is difficult. The association only takes on 30 collectors each year. We get rated every game, ”Lou admits. Everything went well. On the net or from the baseline, she finished the tournament on the famous Philippe Chatrier Court with the 18 best collectors. Women, doppelgangers, ”summarizes Lou. With the rare privilege of meeting tennis stars, Nadal, Djokovic, Federer, Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Zverev …
NFLSTACK

Novak Djokovic wins 19th Grand Slam title at 34-years-old

On Sunday, the No.1 ranked men’s tennis player in the world, Novak Djokovic rallied from two sets down to win his second French Open title and 19th Grand Slam overall. At 34-years-old, it’s quite impressive how Djokovic battled back against fifth-seeded Greek athlete Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is 12 years younger than the Serbian star.
Tennisshortpedia.com

Novak Djokovic gifts his racket to young fan after winning the French Open 2021, says ‘he was coaching me’

Novak Djokovic claimed his 19th career title after defeating Stefan Tsitipas in the French Open 2021. Post the win, Novak gave away his racket to a young fan in the stands. The little fan was jumping with joy after receiving this gift from the Serbian tennis star. The video of the incident went viral on social media. He said that this was his gratitude to the kid as he stuck along with him even when Novak was two sets down.
Tennisoverpassesforamerica.com

Novak Djokovic, French Open Winner and Likely the Best Ever

Clay-court tennis is an endurance sport. Points can go on for a protracted, very long time. The crushed pink brick that coats the floor of a clay courtroom slows a tennis ball down; that makes it tough to get a ball previous an opponent by taking it early, on the quick hop, and swatting it onerous, as gamers do on the quicker onerous courts and on grass. Bounces on clay are excessive, particularly when the ball is struck with topspin, which provides it a heavy feeling—and hitting that heavy ball again can tire a shoulder and arm. Meanwhile, altering course on clay, which is slippery when dried by a heat afternoon’s solar, strains the decrease again and glutes. Drop pictures, loaded with backspin, are a weapon on clay, and retrieving them (or trying to) means a lot of sprints to the internet. All of it—the dashes ahead, the struggles with heavy topspin, the near-endless rallies crammed with stopping and sliding to run proper, then left, then proper once more—has a method of fraying one’s focus. The thoughts depletes, together with the physique.
Top coach pays tribute to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has once again shown that he has extraordinary qualities. The world number 1 not only put his second Roland Garros title on the board, but it was the way he did it that caused a particular stir. Along his path in the Ville Lumiere, the Serbian phenomenon recovered twice a two-set disadvantage (against Lorenzo Musetti and in the final with Stefanos Tsitsipas), as well as inflicting on Rafael Nadal what was just his third defeat French capital.
Tennistennisgrandstand.com

Novak Djokovic Wins 19th Major At Roland Garros In Epic Fashion

Novak Djokovic staged a determined comeback to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for his second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall — one away from the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “There’s always two voices inside: There is...
Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon odds shorten with Rafael Nadal out

Novak Djokovic became the odds-on favorite to win his sixth Wimbledon title with Rafael Nadal announcing Thursday that he will skip the event to recover from a grueling clay-court season. Djokovic was being offered at -109 by DraftKings and -110 by BetMGM and PointsBet shortly after Nadal's announcement on social...