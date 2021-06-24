Cancel
NHL

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview

By The Associated Press
The Herald
 5 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, 2nd in West Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, 4th in North Division during the regular season) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +118, Golden Knights -141; over/under is 5. NHL PLAYOFFS 3RD ROUND: Canadiens lead series 3-2 BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to...

www.sharonherald.com
