Mets complete split of four games with Braves

By Field Level Media
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco Lindor's two-run homer highlighted a three-run second inning, and the New York Mets won 7-3 to split a four-game home set with the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night. Lindor also added a late RBI single, Jeff McNeil recorded three hits with an RBI and Michael Conforto -- back from more than a month down with a hamstring injury -- had two hits and scored twice for the Mets, who posted 13 hits and broke out after being blanked by Atlanta in each of the previous two contests.

