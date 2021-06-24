Mets complete split of four games with Braves

The Atlanta Braves came up just short against Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets in a 4-2 loss in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader. While Jacob deGrom’s performance was the headliner, Kyle Muller put up a heck of a performance in his first career start. The only blemish came in the first inning when Jonathan Villar walked to lead off the game and later came around to score on a wild pitch. The only “hit” that Muller allowed came in the second inning on what should have been an error after a miscommunication in the outfield between Guillermo Heredia and Ronald Acuña Jr.