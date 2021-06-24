Cancel
MLB

Brandon Belt leaves Giants game with apparent leg injury

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a moment, it appeared as if Brandon Belt might run his way into a Giants lead on Wednesday. Belt's two-strike bunt single gave the Giants a baserunner in the eighth, and he went to third on Donovan Solano's two-out single, then headed home on a throwing error, but he was out at the plate and then crumpled in pain. Belt, who had just extended his hitting streak to nine games, was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury, with Darin Ruf coming in to play first base.

www.giants365.com
Darin Ruf
Donovan Solano
Brandon Belt
#Giants#Hitting Streak
San Francisco Giants
MLB
Baseball
Sports
