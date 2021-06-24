Brandon Belt leaves Giants game with apparent leg injury

For a moment, it appeared as if Brandon Belt might run his way into a Giants lead on Wednesday. Belt's two-strike bunt single gave the Giants a baserunner in the eighth, and he went to third on Donovan Solano's two-out single, then headed home on a throwing error, but he was out at the plate and then crumpled in pain. Belt, who had just extended his hitting streak to nine games, was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury, with Darin Ruf coming in to play first base.