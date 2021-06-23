Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is Atomera a Good Chip Stock to Buy Now?

By Manisha Chatterjee
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of semiconductor materials and technology licensing company Atomera (ATOM) have gained 53% year-to-date on investor optimism surrounding the delivery of its MST IP transfer package earlier this year in accordance with a joint development agreement. But is the stock’s valuation in sync with its near-term growth prospects and thus an attractive buy? Let’s find out.

www.entrepreneur.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atomera Incorporated#Stock Dilution#Atomera A Good Chip Stock#Stocknews Shares#Mst#Mears Silicon Technology#Atom#Quantum#Jda#Atm Offering#Ev S#P S#Powr#Roce#Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

With stocks trading in the neighborhood of record highs, some growth-focused names have been putting up eye-catching performances. However, investors can also strengthen their portfolios by adding sturdy, lower-risk companies that regularly return value to shareholders through dividends. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three top...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Is One of the Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Any doubts about Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock's ability to deliver the terrific upside that Wall Street expects it to deliver over the coming year were put to rest after its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report. The memory specialist handsomely crushed analysts' expectations, issued solid guidance, and pointed out that the...
Stocksstockinvestor.com

3 of the Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now

The three best renewable energy stocks to buy now include a worldwide distributor of power optimizers, inverters and other solar parts, a global pioneer in the electric vehicle market and the largest installer of residential solar systems in the United States. Companies with a focus on renewable energy currently have...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Popular Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 7 For Your Watchlist

7 Penny Stocks That Traders Are Watching Right Now. With penny stocks heating up right now, traders continue to search for the best small caps to watch. One of the best ways to make a penny stocks watchlist is to consider which companies are trending right now. This can be done by researching on social media sites such as Reddit and Twitter as well as seeing the social sentiment of the underlying penny stocks. The entire list of penny stocks contains hundreds of companies.
StocksWoonsocket Call

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch

5 Trending Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Amid Rising Job Numbers. Consumer discretionary stocks could be in focus in the stock market today for several key reasons. Firstly, the June jobs report is in today and the reopening trade could continue to gain. This would be the case as the U.S. economy reportedly added back 850,000 non-farm payrolls throughout June. Notably, the current figures are well above the 720,000 expected by economists. With more consumers getting access to more stable means of income, consumer discretionary spending increases could be worth looking out for. Secondly, star investor Michael Burry from “The Big Short” recently took a shot at the meme stocks trade. Burry believes that Reddit-favored meme stocks are set to crash in the short term. Should this be the case, I could see investors turning towards consumer discretionary stocks. After all, they often have less social media hype but cater to the same consumer markets nonetheless.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Growth stocks are shares in companies that increase revenue and earnings faster than average. And they are an excellent way to earn market-beating returns in the stock market. Let's explore some reasons why Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) have what it takes to supercharge your investment portfolio. 1. Amazon. With...
IndustryZacks.com

Should You Buy Steel Stocks Now?

Since the beginning of the year, the steel industry has done remarkably well, making it one of the hottest segments of the materials sector. But as we enter the second half of the year, one question worth asking is whether this strength is likely to continue. And to answer this...
BusinessInvestorPlace

7 Inflation Stocks to Buy Now as Prices Surge

Inflation has been making headlines over the past several weeks. Abundant liquidity, surging demand following pandemic lockdowns and supply-side constraints pressured prices stateside. In late June, the Federal Reserve increased its 2021 inflation forecast from 2.4% to 3.4%, significantly above its long-term target of 2%. Former New York Fed President...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Hot Robinhood Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 10 To Know About

Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy on Robinhood right now? Well, slow down for a minute, let’s talk about what goes into making a penny stock worth it. For one, penny stocks are extremely volatile. This is due to both high volume and the low price of penny stocks.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,500? 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index was 127.3 in June 2021, the highest it has reached since February 2020. Consumers have become increasingly optimistic about overall economic growth despite lingering concerns about increasing inflation. Since consumer sentiment plays a big role in driving the stock market, we can expect some major gains in fundamentally strong stocks positioned to benefit from structural tailwinds in a recovering economy.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks Moving Higher On Institutional Buying

Nvdia (NASDAQ: NVDA), 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) and Endava (NYSE: DAVA) are making investors the old-fashioned way: By earning institutional support. One of the biggest market stories of the past year is the rise of the individual investor pushing so-called meme stocks higher. You might be forgiven for thinking that’s the way investments rally these days, but it’s far from the truth.
StocksUS News and World Report

8 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid a Global Chip Shortage

8 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid a Global Chip Shortage. Analysts recommend these semiconductor stocks. A global chip shortage has disrupted the semiconductor industry as demand continues to outpace supply. However, analysts now expect the shortage to subside starting in the second half of the year, and plenty of semiconductor stocks are performing well despite the shortage. Consumer electronics sales are strong. Long-term trends including online gaming, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless networks and next-generation auto technology should generate sustainable tailwinds for semiconductor stocks for years to come. Here are eight top semiconductor stocks to buy in 2021, according to CFRA Research.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Invitae Corp. a Good Biotech Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Biotech company Invitae’s (NVTA) substantial revenue growth in its last reported quarter, and its progress in ushering personalized health monitoring into the mainstream, have impressed investors. However, the company’s top-line growth is not expected to translate into profitability anytime soon. And given that the stock’s current valuation is not justified by its weak cash balance and weak financials, the question becomes can the stock keep rallying? Read on to learn more.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Plug Power, Micron Or Roblox?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Psychedelic Stocks to Buy Now

Psychedelics such as LSD and psilocybin (colloquially known as "magic mushrooms") have long been known to have therapeutic effects in alleviating depression and mood disorders. However, their legality quickly became a political issue in the 1960s, as such drugs became increasingly associated with "hippie culture," especially anti-war demonstrations and student riots. As a result, U.S. lawmakers outlawed most psychedelics under the Controlled Substances Act, classifying them in the same group as heroin.
Marketsinvesting.com

2 Communications Services Stocks to Buy Now

People the world over were forced to adopt virtual lifestyles last year thanks to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions. The shift in behavior has boosted the already growing demand for communications services such as broadband connectivity and wireless telecommunications. Given the expected continuation of some remote activities even after the pandemic’s defeat, we think communication services companies Cogent Communications (CCOI) and IDT Corporation (IDT) are well positioned to grow. So, it could be wise to scoop up these stocks now. Read on.Communications services, such as traditional landline, broadband, and wireless saw immense demand last year, with people worldwide forced to adopt remote lifestyles. For work, education, entertainment, and shopping, people had to resort to communication services. While the economic recovery this year has been helping people to return to their pre-pandemic “analog” lifestyles, the demand for communication services, along with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends, is not expected to decline anytime soon. Investors’ interest in the communication service space is partly evident in the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF’s (XTL) 51.6% gains over the past nine months.
StocksBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Ford, Crocs Or DoorDash?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Tesla, GM Or Regeneron?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.45% of Atomera worth $30,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.