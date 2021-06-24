Partners in learning raises $3.2 million for new facility
SALISBURY — With $3.2 million raised of its $8 million goal, nonprofit child care organization Partners in Learning is ahead of the curve on fundraising for its new center. PIL announced its plans to build a new facility last year after Gerry and Brenda Wood donated a piece of land off Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The new center will replace the nonprofit’s Catawba College location while expanding its classroom space and programs.www.salisburypost.com