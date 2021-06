WITHLACOOCHEE/RAINBOW RIVERS/LAKE ROUSSEAU — Captain Bob Jewett out of Angler’s Resort in Dunnellon reports bass are being caught on Lake Rousseau, some weighing 8-9 pounds and biting on wild or domestic shiners. On the Rainbow, 2-pound bluegill are hitting up past the KP Hole. Where the two rivers come together, bass and catfish are biting deep on shiners, and up the Withlacoochee fly fishermen are bringing in bluegill.