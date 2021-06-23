Cancel
Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0757-14B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On June 9, 2021, ARC SSCTRVT001, LLC, c/o Realty Income Corporation, 11995 El Camino Real, San Diego, CA 92130; Electrify America, 2003 Edmund Halley Drive, Suite 200 Reston, VA 20191; and Lauren Sweeney, Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc., 4525 Main Street, Suite 1000, Virgina Beach, VA filed application number 4C0757-14B for a project generally described as transitioning 13 existing parking stalls into 4 electric vehicle fast charging stations at Shaw's 0615. The project is located at 66 Mountain View Drive in Colchester, Vermont.

