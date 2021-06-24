Cancel
Newport, NC

Carteret Preschool Center principal to retire June 30

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT — Carteret Preschool Center principal Jeanne Huntley is set to retire Wednesday after more than 40 years of service to the Carteret County public school system. “It is time to slow down a bit to make more time for my family, especially my twin granddaughters Madi and Vivi,” Ms. Huntley said in a press release about her retirement. “My life has been enriched to have worked with students of all ages with varying gifts and challenges. I could say the same about the families, but each experience has enriched my life.

www.carolinacoastonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Elementary Education#Carteret Preschool Center#Broad Creek Middle School#West Carteret High School#The Hill Center#East Carteret High School
