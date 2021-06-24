How to complete the Tale of Eternal Sorrow in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life

You may not finish all five Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Tall Tales, but the first one is worth playing, with or without a crew. Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life makes a great first impression, even as someone who’s been away from the base game for well over a year and isn’t particularly attached to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But free is free, and I had to see the new crossover story for myself — the first chunk, at least. If you’re on the fence, I recommend doing the same.