How to complete the Tale of Eternal Sorrow in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life
The Siren Queen in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life is probably what you would call a sympathetic villain. This monarch misleads you at the beginning of The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale that she is a friendly figure, until she turns on you midway. As you get closer to a confrontation with her, you will find out more about her backstory, with some concrete details near the end. By finding this lore, you'll unlock the Tale of Eternal Sorrow commendation.