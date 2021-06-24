Cancel
Letters to the Editor 6/24/2021

By times-tribune readers
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor: It’s outrageous that 25 billionaires paid far less tax, as a percentage of their income, than most taxpayers. Some paid no taxes. The latest analysis of plutocrats’ tax returns shows big-time tax avoidance benefitting those whose earnings exceed $2 million annually. It’s legal, according to current tax laws, but it just isn’t right.

