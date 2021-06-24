Letters to the Editor 6/24/2021

Last week the Berkshire Hathaway head quit working for the Gates Foundation and donated a few billion dollars to their charity fund. However, the theory that Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett boss is charitable needs re-examination. Last Friday New York Times Business section reporter Matthew Goldstein wrote up mortgages paid by people living in mobile homes using a poor single mom in West Virginia as a case study, Ms. Kimberly Burnsworth, who has a son with muscular dystrophy. She has fallen behind on her $61,0000 mortgage for her trailer home after losing her job with the US census. The lender is 21st Mortgage, one of only five companies that offers trailer home mortgages. The company has been trying to foreclose on her home because she is behind on $507/mo that she owes She wants to resume payments but not be hit with the $14,900 for payments missed after she got behind during the pandemic and after the US census completed its work Overall she says she has already paid $130,000 in principal and interest on her loan although this is disputed by 21st.