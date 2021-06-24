Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, NY

Collegiate baseball: First-place Blue Sox pound worn-out, battered Rapids

By CHRIS FITZ GERALD cfitzgerald@wdt.net
Posted by 
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4sCX_0adhaO6N00
Rapids logo

WATERTOWN — The hit parade continued in earnest for the Utica Blue Sox against the Watertown Rapids on Wednesday night.

The Blue Sox, led by right fielder Luis DeLeon, rapped out 19 hits against a beleaguered Rapids’ pitching staff to roll to a 13-3 victory in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.

DeLeon reached base five times in five trips to the plate for Utica, including doubling, singling three times, and scored three runs.

The Central Division-leading Blue Sox (9-5) also continued their mastery of the Rapids (7-9) as they’ve won five of the six meetings so far this season, including sweeping a doubleheader in Watertown on Sunday.

“It was a really great team effort,” said DeLeon, who attends North Carolina Central. “We hit well, our pitchers really went out and battled and defensively I thought we played solid. We’re just looking to carry this forward.”

The Rapids were turned back with the loss after winning two games in a row with a pair of wins against Mohawk Valley.

“We’re in a rough stretch right now,” Watertown coach Ben Moxley said. “We’re in the middle of 11 games in eight days, it’s unheard of in summer ball. We don’t really have the pitching to get through it, not the quality of the guys, just not enough arms. Guys can’t throw that often.”

Leading 5-3 through five innings, Utica scored eight runs over the next four innings to pull away.

“So our bullpen guys tonight came in and they’ve just been throwing too much over the last five days,” Moxley said. “You just have to ask them to get some outs for you. And positionally it’s the same thing, we got some guys who are really hurting from playing so many games in the last five days.

“So we’re without our starting middle infield, they’ve got to take a couple days off, it’s tough.”

After scoring a run in the sixth on Ryan Enos’ two-out RBI double, the Blue Sox scored five more times in the seventh, as their first seven batters reached on a hit.

After DeLeon singled to leadoff the inning, Isiah DiAndreth singled in a run, Kyle Schmack hit an RBI double and Garret Gray followed with a two-run single to highlight the frame for an 11-3 advantage.

“They hit a lot of ground balls and we were playing a guys a little out of position because of some of our guys not being in there,” Moxley said. “So early on, we had some miscommunication in the middle, just with that was David (Stirpe’s) first time playing (shortstop) for us and it was like Matt (Tobin’s) first time playing second, Brett (Myers’) only played third once. So just communication, not knowing whose covering the bag, just little things that Tony (Santa Maria) and Dixon (Black) have down really well, that makes it tough.”

Utica, which has now won five consecutive games, tacked on single runs in the eighth and ninth on a pair of sacrifice flyouts.

“We had some really good at bats,” DeLeon said. “We took walks in key situations, moved runners when we needed to, just a lot of good team at bats. It’s been fun.”

Utica’s Eric Steensma pitched six solid innings to record the win, allowing the three runs on eight hits. Steensma, who threw 94 pitches to notch his second straight victory, struck out seven while walking only two.

“The last few games we’re hitting the ball a lot better,” Utica coach Doug Delett said. “And we’re having good at bats, which is good, and we’re pitching. Our starter threw well out there today.”

LaFargeville native Owen Parliament started the game for Watertown and took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in four innings, striking out three and walking two. Parliament made his debut with the team last Friday in a no-decision.

The Rapids led 1-0 in the first inning on an RBI single from Matt Tobin. But the Blue Sox scored two in the second to take the lead and three more in the third as the first four batters reached via a hit, and Tanner Kim hit an RBI single, DeLeon raced home on an infield error and Dewey Roden doubled in a run.

Catcher Thomas McCaffery singled twice to pace Watertown and Dylan Broderick doubled.

“We really went after it the last two nights and played really well and beat a good team twice,” Moxley said. “It was great to see, but after (Tuesday) night it was really apparent that our guys were hurting, so we had to do what we had to do and we stayed in it for a bit, but just couldn’t finish it off.”

Watertown native Ryan Peters, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the fifth inning and played the rest of the way as the designated hitter, will start today’s game on the mound against Auburn in a 6:30 p.m. start at the Fairgrounds. Peters last pitched in a 5-4 loss at Mohawk Valley last Saturday.

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, NY
0
Followers
179
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Watertown Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Watertown, NY
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
Watertown, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Baseball#Bats#Batters#The Utica Blue Sox#The Blue Sox#The Central Division#Owen Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. forces in Syria attacked after airstrikes on Iran-backed militias

U.S. forces in Syria were attacked by rockets a day after the U.S. military carried out what a Pentagon official called “defensive” airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-backed militia groups. Col. Wayne Marotto, the military spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State extremist group,...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

California responds to transgender laws, bans state travel Florida, 4 other states

California is adding five more states to a list of places where state-funded travel will be banned, Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) announced on Monday. The ban is in response to Republican-led measures in states that have passed or are pursuing measures that restrict health care access for transgender individuals or require transgender school students to participate in sports aligned with their sex rather than gender identity.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...