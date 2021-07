According to AAA, more than 43 million Americans are expected to hit the road this weekend for July 4th and with more American’s travelling, gas prices are expected to rise as well. A shortage of tanker-truck divers is causing supply chain shortages and a number of areas are already reporting shortages throughout the country. The trade group National Tank Truck Carriers reports somewhere between 20 to 25% of trucks are sitting idle across the country. In addition to the shortages, prices at the pump are the highest they’ve been since October of 2014. The national average is around $3.10 per gallon. Reports show that outages are in the pacific northwest, northern California, Colorado and Iowa.