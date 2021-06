EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced this week more financial aid is going to certain areas of agriculture because of ongoing financial stress caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. Vilsack said the aid would deal with a number of gaps and disparities in previous rounds of financial aid. Included in this latest round of help will be timber harvesters, biofuels producers, dairy farmers and processors, livestock farmers, contract poultry growers as well as assistance for organic cost sharing. For various areas of the dairy industry it looks like about $1 billion will be made available through this new initiative.