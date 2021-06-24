Editorial: Commissioners plan bold, new investment at county-owned airport
In a business that doesn’t always produce thrilling results — infrastructure investment — the Mid-Carolina Regional Airport is more exciting than most. If things go according to plan, cars keep driving across streets like normal when roads are resurfaced or improved, drinking water keeps flowing when old pipes are replaced, buses continue dropping off passengers when government invests in public transit and people continue to go about their daily lives when internet speeds increase — albeit with faster downloads and less buffering.www.salisburypost.com