WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHEC) — Seniors continue to be the target of scams. The top scam in New York State last year was the social security impersonation scam. Scammers would pretend to be from the social security administration and they would tell you that your social security number has been suspended because of suspicious activity. The scammers would then ask for your social security number and claim something awful will happen if you don't act quickly.