An apple for your thoughts

The history and very identity of Adams County is its farmland. It is our “coin of the realm,” our draw and attraction. More than that, it is the farming heritage of America in microcosm. People come from all over the world to our county to experience the mid-nineteenth-century rurality and the seminal battle of Gettysburg. It is a refuge where one can enjoy solitude and reflection. It is as though time has stood still on a summer day in 1863. Visitors yearn for the Arcadian farm life that they idealize, read about, and imagine. To sustain this dream, the farm preservationists keep to their labors and the realities and practicality of receiving grants of perpetual easements that protect our farms. Our farming community understands the importance of encroachment by developers and the sprawl that accompanies their storm sewers, streets, utilities, and traffic.