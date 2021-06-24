Prom on Main!

For the first time in a long time, seniors at Patchogue-Medford High School were able to gather together to celebrate with their friends during the prom, hosted on Main Street in Patchogue on Monday, June 21. Seniors this year did not come into 12th grade expecting anything. Most of them did not expect to have a prom at all, after the 2020 school year was cut short due to the pandemic. In spite of this, the students expressed their joy at experiencing a prom like no other.