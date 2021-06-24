Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Cooking for a cause

By Katherine Al Rashdan
longislandadvance.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA “Cooking for a PAWS” fundraiser for VFW Post 2913 and PAWS of War is slated for Sunday, June 27, beginning at noon at Capital One Plaza, 116 E. Main Street. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....

www.longislandadvance.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Vfw#Food Drink#Vfw Post 2913
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to cook lambs’ kidneys

Lamb kidneys are a brilliant source of nutrients, proteins and omega fatty acids. On top of that, they are an economical choice of cut. They are an acquired taste, so aren't for everyone and it's imperative you follow our go to guide on how to prepare them. What to look...
Food & Drinksdailypostathenian.com

Cooking with herbs instead of salt

We would like to give a big thank you to Master Gardener Eddie Broadwell. With his help, we have our four new raised beds finished completely. Each bed has a garden theme. We have a pizza garden, salsa garden, salad garden, and a relish garden. Each garden has plenty of herbs along with the vegetables. We can’t wait until we can use our bounty to prepare pizza, make salsa, make relishes and have awesome salads. Please drive by if you can to see our beautiful gardens.
Recipesislipbulletin.net

Cooking with a Veteran

1lb cooked pasta shells or bowtie pasta is the best. 2 cups lobster (real if you can get it) 2 ½ cups shredded cheese, for this mix I am using black truffle cheese, smoked cheddar, pepper jack, and yellow cheddar. Shaved parmesan cheese. 3 strips bacon. 1 ½ cups heavy...
Recipesvalleyhca.com

Cooking With Seniors

Seniors love routines. For most older adults, routines are repetitions of familiar things that they do on a regular basis. These can be simple things such as reading a newspaper or book, going for a walk, or shopping at the supermarket the same time and day each week. Routines are...
New York City, NYNY1

Lessons in cooking, with a side of understanding

Seven years ago, a group of women thought up a way to promote understanding of immigrants through, of all things, food. They founded League of Kitchens, where immigrant women could invite their neighbors into their homes, teach them to cook the most delicious meals from their home countries, and also tell them about their lives, their cultures and their immigrant experiences. Shandra Woworuntu came to the U.S. in 2001, and formed her own organization fighting human trafficking. She joined League of Kitchens not only because she loves to cook, but because she wanted to share her story and help her students understand the hardships that bring immigrants to the U.S. seeking a better life. Larisa Frumkin’s story is a bit different. She emigrated from Russia in the ‘70s with her daughter to escape Soviet rule. She worked here as a teacher, then a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She retired after 20 years there, but wasn’t ready to give up work, and joined League of Kitchens as a Russian Instructor. She loves talking about the joy being in New York City has brought her, especially after Perestroika, when she could once again visit her family. They both love talking about their home countries, politics and experiences, and both say the most important thing their students walk away from their classes with besides recipes, is a better understanding of what it means to be an immigrant in New York City.
Recipeswknofm.org

Cook Together Be Together

Cooking together gives families a fun way to hit pause on the business of their days to connect and create something to be enjoyed together. Cooking together can be a regular family activity, like make your own pizza night or pasta night, something the whole family looks forward to and actively participates in.
Recipesdiscoverourcoast.com

Cooking with Campiche: Soft eggs

The egg in its pure form is used as often as any single protein but shines particularly as a breakfast entrée and is as integral as sugar to the world of baking and cuisine. But it is the pan that often spells success or defeat. Let me put it bluntly: use nonstick, a surface that is slick and yielding. Unless overcooked, the pan rejects the brown crust that toughens a delicate egg.
RecipesOne Green Planet

10 Ways to Cook Okra

If you have never tried okra before, you are missing out. Also known as ladies’ fingers, okra is a hot weather vegetable that is very commonly used in US Southern-style cooking and Indian and Greek recipes. Okra is a really beautiful vegetable and is very good for you. It contains vitamins A, C, K, B6, magnesium, and antioxidants.
RecipesWMDT.com

Cooking with Lynn: Homemade Guacamole

SALISBURY, Md. – Nutrition Educator Lynn Matava shows us how to cut an avocado and tells us all of it’s health benefits. Check out her recipe for guacamole.
Food SafetyTimes Union

Hannaford recall: Cooked shrimp

Size: 16 Oz. - 26/30 Per Lb. Recalled Lot(s)/product sell by dates: Date coding of AVF 31050EF with Best By 10/26/2022 and AVF 30920EF with a Best By Date of 10/25/2022.
Mathews County, VAgazettejournal.net

Carrying on after a lifetime of cooking

Living in Long Beach, California, Nancy Reno was looking through a magazine and spotted a farmhouse with land for sale in Mathews County, and thought she and her husband Dan would love it. “We came east to see this farm,” Dan explains. “Carlton Brooks was the real estate agent we were working with. By the time we arrived the property had been sold.”
Recipeshamlethub.com

Now on Sale: Darien Cooks!

A Community Fund of Darien/Darien YMCA Cookbook Partnership. In the early months of the pandemic, The Community Fund of Darien and the Darien YMCA came together to discuss a community-building project and realized that many residents were spending a great deal of time at home with family, cooking, and having meals together. This was the inspiration for the Darien Cooks! Community Cookbook, a treasury of recipes to feed the soul, local families, and our community.
Farmington, UTStandard-Examiner

Sticky Bird cooks up saucy chicken cuisine for a cause

Sticky Bird in Farmington is a recent entry in Utah’s fried chicken scene. Menu mainstays are chicken fingers, known here as “Sticky Fingers,” glistening with glazes such as Original Amazing Sauce. If you think “Sticky Fingers” and “Original Amazing Sauce,” sounds a lot like the Utah-based Winger’s chain, you’re right....
RecipesThe Decatur Daily

Country cooking with Southern flair

Country cooking elicits visions of straight-from-the-garden vegetables and farm-fresh meats and dairy. For those in the United States, country cooking and Southern cooking may be thought of as interchangeable, as so many homespun meals are made that much more delicious with some southern influence.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to cook runner beans

Runner beans are one of the easiest veggies to grow, so you may find yourself with a giant glut, but not quite know what to do with all of them. Follow our Good Housekeeping guide to preparing runner beans, and you’ll be dishing them up - in a multitude of delicious ways - in no time...
Recipeskenai.city

Cast Iron Cooking

Join us all summer long as we discuss the wonderful world of Cast Iron Skillets! This month we will be discussing how to cook Vegetables!. Found on the Kenai Community Library’s Facebook and YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2PahwuMG0xO1thpPhHlmmQ/
Food & Drinksgreedygirlgourmet.com

7 ways to cook with Pandan

Growing up in Singapore, pandan is everywhere. It grows in our homes, by the sidewalks, is found in our food and even in our cars! (Our grandmothers tell us that dried pandan can drive away cockroaches so people knot a bunch and toss it into their cupboards and cars, where it also functions as a natural air freshener. However, recently people have been saying that there is no evidence to prove this and the pandan may actually become food for the pests, so maybe this is just an old wives’ tale.) There are many easy ways to cook with pandan:
Food & DrinksIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Cooks Corner

It’s time to start doing stuff again! Hanging out with people! Sharing space with people! Cooking for people!. It feels a little weird for those of us that were very cautious through COVID, a little surreal that we made it more than a year without doing any kind of large gatherings at all. Walking into someone else’s home feels kind of like sneaking into your parents’ bedroom when you were 10.
RecipesWMDT.com

Cooking With Lynn: Blueberries are in season!

SALISBURY, Md. – Blueberries are now in season. Nutrition Educator Lynn Matava’s kitchen tells us all the great benefits about the fruit. Plus, shows us how we can add them to a breakfast on the go meal. Check it out.
RecipesNews Channel Nebraska

How to Cook with Hemp Extracts

Originally Posted On: How to Cook with Hemp Extracts – Cali Vali CBD (cali-vali-cbd.myshopify.com) Go get your chef’s hat and apron because today, we’re cooking with concentrates. At Cali Vali, one of our favorite ways to consume hemp products is through food and drink. We also use our full-spectrum CBD Diamonds for dabbing and vaping, but we have a special soft spot for consuming diamonds in food and drink. Let’s dive into the kitchen and learn how to transform any old dinner into a hemp harvest feast.