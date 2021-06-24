Cooking for a cause

Seven years ago, a group of women thought up a way to promote understanding of immigrants through, of all things, food. They founded League of Kitchens, where immigrant women could invite their neighbors into their homes, teach them to cook the most delicious meals from their home countries, and also tell them about their lives, their cultures and their immigrant experiences. Shandra Woworuntu came to the U.S. in 2001, and formed her own organization fighting human trafficking. She joined League of Kitchens not only because she loves to cook, but because she wanted to share her story and help her students understand the hardships that bring immigrants to the U.S. seeking a better life. Larisa Frumkin’s story is a bit different. She emigrated from Russia in the ‘70s with her daughter to escape Soviet rule. She worked here as a teacher, then a docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She retired after 20 years there, but wasn’t ready to give up work, and joined League of Kitchens as a Russian Instructor. She loves talking about the joy being in New York City has brought her, especially after Perestroika, when she could once again visit her family. They both love talking about their home countries, politics and experiences, and both say the most important thing their students walk away from their classes with besides recipes, is a better understanding of what it means to be an immigrant in New York City.