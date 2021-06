Ozark is preparing to go out with a bang as the Netflix crime drama adds a slate of new cast members for its fourth and final season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry Mason actress Veronica Falcón and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will be mixing it up with the Byrde family in the upcoming season. Stroker was a guest star on Glee in 2013 after becoming a finalist on the Glee Project, while Falcón is best known for playing villainess Camila Vargas on the USA Network’s Queen of the South.