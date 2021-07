Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (R-Lake Zurich) wants to see voters hold Gov. J.B. Pritzker accountable for changing his position on map redistricting. “In 2018, candidate Pritzker was clear and unmistakable when he told the people of Illinois that, yes, he pledged a veto as governor of 'any state legislative redistricting map proposal that is in any way drafted or created by legislators, political party leaders, their staffs or allies,' McConchie said in a video posted to YouTube. “Today, Gov. Pritzker proved that is unequivocal. Words means nothing. More than 75 percent of the public clearly supports independently drawing legislative maps.”