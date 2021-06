The Highland baseball and softball teams traveled to Keosauqua Wednesday to meet Van Buren. The Highland baseball team saw their comeback fall short in a 4-3 loss. The Warriors scored once in the second and three times in the sixth to build a 4-0 lead. The Huskies made them sweat late, putting up three runs in the seventh before Van Buren closed out the win. Highland had seven hits as a team with Luke Miller and Kaige Vonnahme each driving in one, but five errors were too much to overcome. Ethan Paisley took the loss, throwing six innings, allowing seven hits, four runs and striking out four. The Huskies are now 10-4 this year and meet Louisa-Muscatine tonight in Riverside.