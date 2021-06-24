Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued

Effective: 2021-06-28 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Culberson; Loving; Reeves; Winkler FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT/545 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN EDDY, SOUTHWESTERN LEA, NORTHEASTERN CULBERSON, NORTHWESTERN REEVES, LOVING AND NORTHWESTERN WINKLER COUNTIES At 325 PM MDT /425 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jal, Mentone, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla, Malaga, Slash Ranch, Red Bluff and Bennett. This includes the following streams and drainages Salt Creek, Hay Hollow, Owl Draw, Delaware River, Black River, Red Bluff Draw, Fourmile Draw and Pecos River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS