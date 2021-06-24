Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued

Effective: 2021-06-28 11:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, Lake IL and McHenry. * Through Tuesday evening * Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois today through Tuesday. With already wet soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways. * Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of basements is possible.