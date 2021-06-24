Cancel
Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued

By Marcus Lind
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA/VALLEY-The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for portions of River County. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 307 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. Nebraska: Cass, Otoe, and Sarpy. Iowa: Fremont and Mills. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH FRIDAY...

