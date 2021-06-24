Scientists use new technology to optimize drug development for brain diseases
Dr. Hayder Amin and Dr. Caghan Kizil from the DZNE's Dresden site aim to speed up developing drugs against brain diseases through cutting-edge technology. To this end, they are generating an innovative technology platform, termed "i3D-Markers", based on high-density microelectrode arrays and 3-dimensional networks of human neurons. Compounds to be tested will be dripped onto this setup, and artificial intelligence will be used to determine the reaction of the neurons.www.news-medical.net