Scientists use new technology to optimize drug development for brain diseases

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Hayder Amin and Dr. Caghan Kizil from the DZNE's Dresden site aim to speed up developing drugs against brain diseases through cutting-edge technology. To this end, they are generating an innovative technology platform, termed "i3D-Markers", based on high-density microelectrode arrays and 3-dimensional networks of human neurons. Compounds to be tested will be dripped onto this setup, and artificial intelligence will be used to determine the reaction of the neurons.

#Brain Research#Drugs#Brain Diseases#Drug Development#Human Brain#Dzne
