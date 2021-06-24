Cancel
New class of compounds can stop the reproduction of coronavirus

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA human genetic mechanism hijacked by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic, to help it spread also makes it vulnerable to a new class of drug candidates, a new study finds. Led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, a research team showed that coronavirus reproduction in infected...

www.news-medical.net
