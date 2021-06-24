Reliable Robbie proving to be 'another ace'
Coming into the season, Robbie Ray might have been the biggest variable in the Blue Jays' rotation. Things have changed. Ray led baseball in walks last season, and it wasn’t particularly close. Soon after the Blue Jays laid out “strike-throwing” as one of their top priorities for the winter, they brought him back on a one-year deal. The messages didn’t exactly add up. What Ray has done since, though, is exceptional, fully recapturing his peak form from earlier in his career while emerging as one of the more consistent pitchers in the American League.www.mlb.com