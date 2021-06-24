Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senate launches voter ID amendment process

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0spf0C_0adhWiU700
The Pennsylvania Capitol is shown in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, March 22, 2021. Majority Republicans in the state Senate announced Monday they will not employ a rarely used emergency process to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to give victims of child sexual abuse a 2-year window in which to file civil lawsuits. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

HARRISBURG — A divided Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to require identification for voters each time they cast a ballot, starting the lengthy amendment process that usually takes years to complete.

All Republicans and a single Democrat voted as the proposal passed 30-20. Constitutional amendments require passage by both chambers in two consecutive two-year sessions before going to voters for the final OK.

The GOP majority Legislature has increasingly turned to constitutional amendments to avoid having partisan legislation vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We should not go down the path of amending our constitution every time we may disagree on a particular issue of policy, and certainly there’s disagreement on this particular issue,” said Sen. Steve Santarsiero, D-Bucks.

The voter ID provision is part of a package of changes that Republican state lawmakers have been pushing this year in response to their constituents’ displeasure at the result of former President Donald Trump’s failed re-election campaign last fall.

“This is something that the people of Pennsylvania are begging for,” said Sen. Judy Ward, R-Blair, the sponsor. She cited recent polling that indicated strong support for greater voter identification requirements.

Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, said getting proper ID can often be a time-consuming process and have financial costs.

“There is very little evidence of systemic voter fraud in Pennsylvania,” Street said. “We should all be working to try and get as many people to participate in the electoral process as possible.”

Pennsylvania voters currently must provide identification when they register to vote, the first time they vote at a new polling place and when they obtain an absentee or mail-in ballot.

The proposed amendment would have those voting by mail provide “proof of a valid identification with his or her ballot,” but does not elaborate on how that would work in practice. Under the proposal, any government-issued ID will suffice.

The lone Democrat to vote in favor was Sen. Lisa Boscola of Lehigh County, who regularly crosses party lines on legislation. The bill was sent to the state House for its consideration.

Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Street
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Constitutional Amendments#Voter Fraud#Republicans#Gop#Democratic#D Bucks#D Philadelphia#Id#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Senate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Local legislators like the look of 2021-22 state budget

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker said the recently passed $40.8 billion state budget supports Pennsylvania’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing a financial safety net for the future. Baker, R-Lehman Township, said the budget picture improved substantially over the past six months because of billions of dollars in...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

WB Area approves final budget with no tax increase

WILKES-BARRE — In a meeting with a packed agenda, the Wilkes-Barre Area School Board approved a final budget with no tax increase, voted to retain the current dress code for one more year to make things easier on parents regrouping from COVID-19 disruptions, hired a company to review the traffic study that led to a controversial traffic light, and approved 5-year crossing guard contract with a 15 cents-per-hour pay increase.
Posted by
Times Leader

New Luzerne County 2020 audit explained

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County ended 2020 with a $3.7 million surplus, county Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz told council when releasing the new audit Monday. That means the county spent $3.7 million less than it budgeted last year, he said. Most of the...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Times Leader

Pennsylvania’s mask mandate ends today

WILKES-BARRE — As of today, Pennsylvania’s mask mandate is lifted. The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that the order requiring universal face coverings was lifted statewide at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 28. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many...
Posted by
Times Leader

Times Leader P.M. Update: Monday, June 28

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update looking ahead to Tuesday’s e-edition: reaction from local legislators regarding the just-passed state budget, the results of the annual Luzerne County audit are in and more.
Posted by
Times Leader

More than half of eligible Luzerne County residents vaccinated

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. More than half of eligible Luzerne County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the latest statistics show. The county’s rate is 51.7%. As of Monday, 146,626 of 283,657 eligible residents received all shots required for full protection, according to the...