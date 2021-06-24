Cancel
Dallas, PA

‘I want that money used to help the VA’ says winner of TL Cares giveaway

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
Anthony Martini, seen here at his Dallas home last week, is hoping his $1,000 to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center from the TL Cares program helps some of the patients there, and it’s a hope that is close to home for him. Times Leader file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Anthony Martini is hoping his $1,000 to the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center from the TL Cares program helps some of the patients there, and it’s a hope that is close to home for him.

Martini won last week’s installment of the TL Cares giveaway, meaning he got to take home $1,000 for himself, and also make a donation to the nonprofit of his choice.

Martini, of Dallas, is a Vietnam veteran, and he chose the VA to receive the donation to help his fellow veterans.

While Martini does not go to the VA himself — “Give it to someone else,” he says he told them when he eventually began to go to doctors using his own insurance — he said that he’s hoping his donation will be able to help.

“I want that money used to help the VA, patients there,” he said. “Give them some refreshments or something… that’s why I did it.”

Louis Smyth, VA voluntary services assistant, was presented with a check Tuesday.

“We are excited (to receive the donation) because it really helps our veterans,” Smyth said.

Smyth said the donation will go to provide “comfort items” for resident veterans at the facility.

“Everything from clothes to supplies to puzzles and games to personal hygiene products,” he said.

As for the money Martini got himself, he said half will go to his wife — “Because she gets half,” he said with a smile — and will use the remainder for groceries and other household goods.

Each week through Nov. 12, the Times Leader will pick one lucky winner to receive $1,000. That winner will then pick a charity of their choice and the Times Leader will present the charity with an additional $1,000. On Nov. 26, The Times Leader will pick one lucky award winner to receive $25,000. For more information on the TL Cares program, go to timesleader.com/enter.

