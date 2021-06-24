Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Victoria Beckham Merges VVB, Mainline Collections Starting With Resort

By Samantha Conti
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — Like so many of her London peers, Victoria Beckham has been tightening operations in the wake of COVID-19 and, as part of those efforts, is consolidating her fashion offer under a single Victoria Beckham label. In an interview at her Dover Street store in London, Beckham and her...

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Victoria Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Economy#Fashion House#International Tourism#Knits#Companies House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham cradles tiny newborn baby in sweetest new photo

Victoria Beckham might be an acclaimed fashion designer but she's also a devoted parent – and her maternal instincts kicked in this week as she paid a visit to a famous friend. New photos shared by Derek Blasberg included the sweetest snapshot showing Victoria cradling one of his newborn twins....
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

Must Read: Travis Scott to Collaborate With Dior Men, Victoria Beckham Merges Brands

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. Travis Scott is collaborating with Dior Men for Spring 2022. Ahead of its Spring 2022 menswear show, Dior revealed it had tapped Travis Scott as a collaborator for the season, "in a continuation of [artistic director Kim Jones'] inspiring dialogues with pioneering personalities," according to a press release. The partnership, which will debut on the Dior Men's runway on Friday, "represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house," the brand said. {Fashionista Inbox}
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Victoria Beckham Merges Labels, Dior’s Teeny Tiny It Bag, Virgil Abloh Pledges $380K Donation, And More!

Victoria Beckham merges brands, lowers prices to appeal to wider customer base. In light of making her offering more accessible to a larger audience, Victoria Beckham will merge both her namesake label and mainline collection into a single, more affordable line. The move comes after many other London-based designers have been incited to reconsider their business models in light of the pandemic. New strategies for sourcing and supply chain management were necessary in the reduced cost, which now averages at £550 per piece instead of £900. However, both Beckham and CEO Marie Leblanc de Reynies have ensured the quality of the new collection has remained consistent. As for the new offering, which will make its runway debut today with a Pre-Spring collection, the team also plans to relaunch footwear and leather goods. As for the future, Beckham plans to follow a traditional seasonal calendar.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's quirky themed £11.5million mansion - see inside

David and Victoria Beckham bought their former home, coined 'Beckingham Palace', back in 1999 for £2.5million – and we can see why it earned the nickname that hails from the Queen's royal residence, Buckingham Palace. With a maze, swimming pool and 24 acres of land, the Hertfordshire property certainly has...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham smoulders in strapless top for date night with David

Victoria Beckham is enjoying lots of loved-up dates with husband David lately and we are loving all the behind-the-scenes snaps on social media!. On Monday, the 47-year-old shared a selfie taken from high up so we could see her outfit - a black basque with her decotallage on show. Just fabulous! She wrote: "Ready for date night tonight! Loving 'Amour' @victoriabeckhambeauty's new shade of bitten lip tint. I'm wearing it with my NO.2 lip definer and Satin Kajal Cocoa Liner. X VB." Although Victoria didnt tag her outfit details, we are pretty sure the top is from her fashion line.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Womanly Live

Unpacking Victoria Beckham’s Skincare Routine

Figuring out what works for your skin takes a fair amount of time, and Victoria Beckham has cracked the code! But because she’s Victoria Beckham, it’s going to be extravagant, and you wouldn’t expect her skin to look anything less than what she’s put in it!. Victoria Beckham uses only...
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Isabel Marant’s Most Famous Sneaker Is Back, Aritzia Forays Into Menswear, News From Gucci, Burberry, Dior, And More!

Isabel Marant releases an update to her famous wedge sneaker. Isabel Marant has an idea for comfortable yet fashionable post-pandemic footwear—and it involves the brand’s famous wedge sneaker, the Beckett, which first debuted a decade ago. Now reimagined as the Balskee, the sneaker comes with a hidden wedge heel, velcro straps, two-tone detailing, and a sculptural silhouette. The original Beckett quickly became a sell-out, citing over 200,000 pairs sold and a fanbase that boasted Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, and, of course, Beyoncé (the sneaker stole the spotlight in her ‘Love On Top’ music video!). And now, complete with its 10th anniversary facelift, the 10-centimeter-high Balskee comes in five different colorways—true black, forest green, scarlet red, and mustard yellow included. Shop your next comfort shoe, retailing for $770, now on isabelmarant.com.
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

VERSACE Resort 2022 Menswear Collection

Discover VERSACE Resort 2022 Menswear Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Fabio Silva, Nacho Penín, and Simone Bricchi lensed by fashion photographer Theo Sion. Styling is work of Jacob K, with beauty from hair stylist Alessandro Squarzam and makeup artist Miriam Langellotti. The playful collection brings optimism with vibrant colors, psychedelic prints, and bold looks.
MakeupHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham's favourite lip balm costs just £3.27 - but not for long

Victoria Beckham might be known for her luxurious labels and designer skincare line - but she loves a beauty bargain, too. The star has revealed that she loves Dr PawPaw lip balm, and even better, the beloved brand's popular squeezy tubes are currently on offer in the Amazon Prime Day sale for just £3.27.
Designers & Collectionsvegnews.com

Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2021 Collection is Vegan and Sustainable. It’s Also Calling for an End to Fur.

Today, eco-conscious designer Stella McCartney unveiled her Autumn 2021 collection campaign, called “Our time has come,” highlighting a future where animals live freely among humans. The campaign supports Humane Society International’s (HSI) petitions to end the cruel fur trade in the United Kingdom and globally. The Autumn 2021 collection is...
Retailfashionunited.com

Victoria Beckham cuts retail prices to 'future proof' brand

Victoria Beckham is cutting its retail prices by up to 40 percent in a bid to ‘future proof’ the company. The London-based design designer said she is moving to a simpler silhouette and less expensive fabrics, after the pandemic saw demand for embellished party dresses fall. Victoria Beckham’s chief executive...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

LeBrand Debuts Resort Collection

Warsaw-based label LeBrand, founded in 2014 by Paula Pyszkiewicz, has been gaining momentum with its minimalist-minded fashions at an advanced contemporary price point. In recent seasons, the brand has held trunk shows with Moda Operandi; LeBrand also counts small boutiques across Europe as stockists and is available through its e-commerce website, LeBrand.pl.