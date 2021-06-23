When I became ‘King of the Mountain’

In these days of the cash crop being moved from burley to soybeans I can only use my memory to recall how it was. Tobacco in this area was the king of agriculture for the most part during the height of the baby boomer years, the 50’s, 60’s and, the 70’s. Since this was at the time of my arrival into this world, I grew up with tobacco a main part of how my family, along with most all farmers, put food on the table.

Tobacco was a main crop to raise as it needed a minimum of equipment and a maximum of workers. Tobacco is maybe the most labor-intensive crop that has ever been farmed and it was safe to say we got to have a lot of family togetherness, as we all would be working in the tobacco patches together. Being with family was maybe the highlight of raising tobacco, because I cannot really recall much of the process that might be called “fun”.

When it was time to transplant the tobacco plants from their seedbeds to the fields, we had to pull the plants. Here for an example was a job that meant staying bent over or on your knees pulling the plants and bundling them to transport to the tobacco patch. This job was long and tedious where the worker got to enjoy all that hot sun.

I was no different from all the rest, I really hated this job. One day we were pulling and Dad had made a bench to use to get to the plants out in the middle of a bed and not trample down other plants in the process. I had found that if you reclined on your side you could reach a plant in some comfort but with less efficiency. Our neighbor, Ed Maus, had stopped to help pull some plants with us and noticed my position. Ed had a gruff voice and he said to me, ”Get off that bench! You can’t pull plants being comfortable!”

From my earliest memories, my sister and brother rode the tobacco setter, as they were the best at this position. Dad drove the tractor, which was the best place to be, but it was his tractor. The next best position in setting tobacco was to ride the setter. That was as dirty a job as there was and as the day moved on, your back hurt a little more and the sun was giving you no mercy. However, it beat being the plant puller and on the setter, you at least got to ride.

When my sister Peg became a teacher she retired from the tobacco business and Dad lost his best helkp at putting a plant into the ground, but Peg would point blank tell you how much she disliked the manual labor, doing it just to earn a little money to attend college and she was grateful for that. Therefore, with her absence, my Mom became her replacement and Mom was good at the job. Ben got to keep his position as he also was left handed and that made him needed. He also made sure that Dad heard it often how left-handers were scarce. He did this as he was enacting the old supply and demand theory. (FYI; right-handed folks could use their left hands just as well probably.)

It was not long before Ben was in college and finding summer jobs to help him with his tuition and he had found a serious girlfriend, causing him to be in New Richmond more where she lived. From Peg’s departure to seeing that it was not going to be long until Ben would be gone too, I began my campaign to advance my career in the world of the burley grower. From the time we all headed to pull plants, I was bending my Dad’s ear that I could set tobacco, and “Hey Dad, don’t forget I’m left handed.”

Finally, one day Dad told me that I would be going with him to ride the setter. I think I felt just a bit more in demand. What made this even a bigger deal was that Ben was still there. Dad had assigned him to disc the fields we were to set and then go to another field with the tractor and cultivators to plow some of the patches that had been set the week before. Thiswas okay with me as I was going to ride the setter with Mom and handle the left side no less.

From that day on, I was the guy who rode the setter and never had to go back to remaining at the tobacco beds to break my back. No, now I was riding on the setter getting covered in dirt and sweating just as much as always. getting a burn on my neck and face and my back hurting just a little more as the afternoon passed on. I did become a very good setter and it became hard to replace me. The only trouble I really had was I was setting with my Mom and Mom felt like she was in charge, and frankly, she was.

When Dad won the election and became a county commissioner, he left the patches also. His talents as a leader were greatly missed and we had to find a replacement for me as you see I moved on up to the tractor and from then on I drove. I think it was either a Hetterick boy or Charlie Marshall who took my seat but I just cannot recall as you see I was at the wheel of the tractor and my job called for me to drive a straight row and this meant always looking forward. I am sure Mom liked my replacement, likely not near as sassy as I was. It did not matter to me as I was on the tractor and in charge. Here folks is just one case of a farmer’s game of “King of the Mountain.”

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics.

