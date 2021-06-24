Kering Invests in Luxury Handbag Subscription Rental Service, Cocoon

If you're trying to build your business into a billion dollar global brand, hear from someone with experience on Wall Street, as a private equity investor, and as an executive for legendary global beauty brands and the world's largest consumer-focused investment fund. In our next Leadership Lessons episode, Comparably CEO Jason Nazar talks with Supergoop! CEO Amanda Baldwin on how she uses her deep knowledge and investor's eye to create value in organizations while scaling profitably. She has guided the category-defining influential beauty brand through an unprecedented era of growth since joining in 2016; revenue doubled in 2018 with 400% year-over-year e-commerce sales growth. Its DTC business more than doubled from 2019 to 2020, with sell-out success at Sephora, Nordstrom and Blue Mercury. As the first and only lifestyle brand dedicated to UV protection via ingredient-conscious, first-to-market SPF innovations, Supergoop! has earned multiple industry accolades, including Allure’s “Best of Beauty” list seven years in a row, four CEW Beauty Awards, and TIME Magazine’s 2019 Best Inventions. Baldwin will share these valuable lessons over her 20-year career, from Goldman Sachs and L Catterton to Estee Lauder and French luxury conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton):