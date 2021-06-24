Cancel
Allbirds Rumored to File for IPO Confidentially

By Evan Clark, Jean E. Palmieri, Lisa Lockwood
The summer of the disruptive IPO is in full swing. Top financial and industry sources are buzzing about Allbirds, which is said to have taken the plunge and filed confidentially for an IPO, looking to cash in on the hot market by leveraging its strong niche in sustainable footwear. This...

Businesscrunchbase.com

The Briefing: Duolingo Files For IPO, SentinelOne Raises IPO Range, UK Bans Binance, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Duolingo, the edtech platform that helps users learn new languages, filed to go public Monday. The Pittsburgh-based company, which is backed by investors including Kleiner Perkins and General Atlantic, reported in its S-1 filing that its revenue more than doubled to $55.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 as the pandemic boosted usage.
BusinessLos Angeles Business Journal

Sweetgreen Files Plans for IPO

Sweetgreen Inc., the West Adams-based salad and grain bowl restaurant chain, has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to become a publicly traded company. Sweetgreen isn’t disclosing much yet on its plans for the initial public offering. The fast-casual chain on June 21 submitted a confidential draft registration with the SEC to go public. Such a filing typically means a company will raise a minimum of $100 million. The number of shares to be offered and their price range have not been determined.
Businessmorningstar.com

SoftBank-Backed E-Commerce Software Company VTEX Files for IPO

E-commerce software company VTEX, whose investors include SoftBank Group Corp., has filed for an initial public offering. VTEX said in September it reached a $1.7 billion valuation as it raised $225 million in a Series D round. The company's investors include Riverwood Capital and Tiger Global Management LLC. VTEX intends...
Economyfooddive.com

Beverage maker Zevia files for IPO

Zevia plans to go public through an IPO, the stevia-sweetened beverage company said in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The S-1 does not include the number of shares that may be offered or a proposed share price range. Zevia, founded in 2007, has...
Businessfashionunited.com

Warby Parker confidentially files for stock market listing

Warby Parker has confidentially filed for a U.S. stock market listing. The news was reported by Reuters. Warby Parker chose an ample time to file for an IPO, as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated consumers already shifting habits to more online shopping. Last year, the company’s valuation was 3 billion dollars after a funding round. They are now seeking new investors.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Advantages and Disadvantages of Confidential IPOs, Explained

Salad chain Sweetgreen Inc. and eyewear company Warby Parker both confidentially filed paperwork this week to go public through an IPO. More companies are opting to go public through confidential IPOs. Just last week, Dutch Bros. Coffee announced that it had filed an IPO confidentially. Other companies like Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, and Slack all took the confidential IPO route.
Businessprweek.com

LLYC files for IPO

MADRID: LLYC is planning an initial public offering of new shares with the hopes of raising 10 million euros, the agency said on Wednesday. Open to both institutional and retail investors, the company has applied to be listed on Spanish stock market BME Growth. The move was approved at its general shareholders meeting earlier this month.
Food & DrinksFast Company

Sweetgreen files for an IPO in a bet that the salad crowd is coming back to the office

Sweetgreen wants to get more of that sweet green. The fast-casual salad chain has filed confidential paperwork for an initial public offering, the company said on Monday, with plans to list its stock after a review by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The price range and number of shares on offer for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined, Sweetgreen said. The future listing would be “subject to market and other conditions.”
Food & DrinksNBC Philadelphia

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Confidentially Files for Initial Public Offering

Salad chain Sweetgreen has confidentially filed for an initial public offering. The company's last funding round earlier this year valued it at nearly $1.8 billion. Sweetgreen told The New York Times that its 2019 revenue topped $300 million. Salad chain Sweetgreen has confidentially filed for an initial public offering. Founded...
Businessagfundernews.com

Brief: ‘New retail’ salad chain Sweetgreen files for IPO

Sweetgreen, a tech-enabled foodservice chain offering ‘grab and go’ salads in the US, has confidentially submitted its draft proposal for an IPO to the country’s Securities & Exchange Commission. According to Crunchbase, Sweetgreen has raised a total of $479 million in private funding to date from investors including Fidelity, Franklin...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Fintech company Blend Labs files for IPO

Blend Labs Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, according to a filing Monday. The mortgage and consumer-loan software company seeks to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that's often a placeholder figure used to calculate fees. Blend Labs filed for its IPO confidentially in April. The San Francisco company plans to trade its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLND. Blend said it lost $27 million, or 20 cents a share, in the January-March quarter, compared with a loss of 21 cents for the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter rose to $32 million, from $16 million a year ago. The company listed as clients banks such as Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, M&T Bank, and others, as well as credit unions and mortgage lenders such as Lennar Mortgage. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketRealist

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Filed for $15 Million IPO, Explained

Biopharmaceutical company, Acurx, filed to raise $15 million in an IPO in registration that was filed on June 11. Acurx is a clinical-stage biopharma that develops new variations of antibiotics to treat more resistant bacterial infections. Article continues below advertisement. By analyzing the company’s filings and its relatively early stage,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Database company Couchbase files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Database software firm Couchbase Inc on Monday registered for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), according to a regulatory filing, as demand for data storage and processing soars from the remote working wave brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reuters reported in March that Couchbase could be valued...
Businesswhbl.com

Consultancy firm ThoughtWorks’ parent company confidentially files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Software consultancy company ThoughtWorks Inc said on Thursday its parent Turing Holding Corp had confidentially submitted paperwork for an initial public offering in the United States. ThoughtWorks, which helps firms digitize their operations, was valued at $4.6 billion after a $720 million funding round in January from investors...
Businesskfgo.com

Alibaba Health-backed LinkDoc files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – LinkDoc Technology Ltd, a medical data company backed by a subsidiary of Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday. The Beijing-based company, which offers cancer-focused healthcare services, reported a 41% jump in revenue for the three months ended...