Vintage Handbags From Mark Cross Land on The RealReal

By Misty White Sidell
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mark Cross has launched a selection of vintage bags on The RealReal in a move to further its work around circular fashion. The heritage handbag and leather goods company — famous for its box-shaped “Grace” style, named after Grace Kelly — initially launched a section on its e-commerce site dedicated to vintage styles in 2019. Now they are cross-promoting that selection with The RealReal, where 55 styles — including handbags, briefcases and home goods like bookshelves and letter openers – are priced from $125 to $1,500.

WWD

WWD

