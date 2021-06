All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. During the dark days of quarantine last spring, artist Shona Heath meandered through a magical English country garden—one teeming with bluebells, yellow snails, orange blossoms, and willow trees—where she encountered the enormous pink rose-headed Miss Lily Cordelia Gadget and stalk-like Mr. DeVingles, who had a dusty blue face and carnations for hair. Such characters were a part of the fanciful world that she dreamed up for her new limited-edition home accessories collaboration, launching online today, in collaboration with Jo Malone London.