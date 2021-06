Dragon Ball Super's most important task is redeeming Vegeta - it might be the only significant character development that this series has going for it. Unlike Dragon Ball Z, which was all about the mutual progression and development of both Goku and Gohan, Dragon Ball Super has been much more about Vegeta's growth and evolution as a character - even though that progression often has to take a back seat to the spectacle of Goku's next big power jump. However, fans of Dragon Ball Super's anime have seen some major turns in Vegeta's character - and fans of the manga series have seen an even bigger transition into his own kind of hero.