Brazil eke out win against Colombia in Copa America

Driving by his neighborhood stadium, Paulo Torres takes his eyes off the road long enough to look the familiar venue over in disbelief. "What? Messi is going to play here?" Like many Brazilians, the Rio de Janeiro ride-hailing app driver has not been paying much attention to the Copa America, even though their normally football-mad country is standing in as emergency host of the pandemic-battered South American championships. Neymar and the "Selecao" are vying to win Brazil's second straight continental title, and global superstars including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal are all slated to play. But the Copa America has largely failed to captivate Brazil, overshadowed by the desperate rush to replace original co-hosts Argentina and Colombia, sponsor withdrawals, political polarization and Covid-19.