Jennings promoted to Fordham assistant

Altoona product Anita (Moore) Jennings has been named an assistant women’s basketball coach at Fordham University. “I had the pleasure of coaching Anita at Saint Joseph’s and coaching alongside her at Monmouth,” Fordham head coach Stephanie Gaitley said. “She reached out last year before I had any positions available, looking for a career change. Three months later, our video position opened up, and Anita jumped in and was terrific. Her transition on the court has been smooth as she is a great teacher of the game as well as someone who relates well to the kids.”