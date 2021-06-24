New York Mets | Braves vs. Mets Highlights - Lindor’s three RBIs pushes Mets to 7-3 win

The New York Mets (37-30) have now gotten through a trying portion of their schedule with two doubleheaders in the span of five days. Both resulted in splits, which is about all you could hope for given the Mets’ sudden rash of pitching injuries. The Mets will get back to playing just one game a day tonight as they continue their series with the Atlanta Braves (34-37). First pitch for the third game of this series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.