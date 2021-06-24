For professional cowboys and cowgirls, horses and rodeo are a lifestyle

Before the June 11-12-13 Wisconsin River Pro Rodeo at the Merrill Festival Grounds, nine-year-old Lily Schultz and I had the opportunity to interview some of the contestants who were scheduled to ride. Lily, who has been riding horses for about five years and competes in area gymkhana events with the Merrill Riders Club, took the lead with the cowgirl interviews to find out more about what it takes to be a professional rodeo cowgirl.